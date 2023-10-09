Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police arrest driver accused of excessively speeding in school zones numerous times(LVMPD Traffic Bureau/X)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a driver was arrested after they were accused of excessively speeding in school zones on numerous occasions.

“Thank you to a concerned citizen for letting us know about this #RecklessDriver in a school zone,” LVMPD Traffic Bureau said in a post announcing the arrest.

According to Las Vegas police, with a posted school zone speed of 15 mph, the accused driver has been seen traveling at over 50 mph. Officers also said the driver was observed traveling in the center turn lane and driving into oncoming traffic while passing.

Las Vegas police said the driver faces the following charges:

DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERS/PROP 202.595., (M)

RECKLESS DRIVING DISREGARD PERS/PROP SAFETY, (1ST) 484B.653.31, (GM)

DRIVE W/REV DRV-LIC483.5, OPERATOR - PROOF OF INS REQ 485.187.2, (M)

FOLLOW TOO CLOSELY484B.127 (M)

SPEED IN SCHOOL ZONE - 31+ MPH OVER LIMIT484B.363 (M)

