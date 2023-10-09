GoFundMe created for family of North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy who was hit and killed while being dropped off for school on Friday morning.

The online fundraiser for the family, which says it was created by the child’s aunt, identifies the victim as 5-year-old KK Jordan Wolfe.

“A day that should have been filled with learning, has left this young family learning how to live without their son and brother KK,” the child’s aunt wrote on the GoFundMe.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, at about 7:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, for reports of a boy being struck by a vehicle.

According to NLVPD, while waiting on private property in a line of stopped vehicles to be dropped off at school, the 5-year-old boy exited the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran across the driveway. Authorities said the driver of a work van pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and struck the boy.

The child was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver of the van, identified Friday afternoon by NLVPD as Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41. remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

In the Friday afternoon update, authorities said Senobua showed no signs of impairment and voluntarily agreed to a blood draw.

After the blood draw was completed, North Las Vegas police said investigators learned Senobua had a DUI warrant out of Texas. Senobua was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of involuntary manslaughter and full-time attention to driving after the fact, police said.

The GoFundMe for the child’s family said all donations “will be used to lay the KK to rest, but also to help Jasmyn provide for her and her two other children during this time of unspeakable grief and hardship.”

The GoFundMe can be viewed HERE.

