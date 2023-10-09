Forecast Outlook - 10/09/23

It’s a very sunny start to the day with light winds and temperatures in the low 70s. Cloud cover moves in Monday afternoon with temperatures holding in the low 90s. The breeze will pick up Monday afternoon with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range. If you’re tailgating for the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game, temperatures will be hovering around 90° at kickoff.

Stronger wind is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The forecast high on Tuesday is at 89° with Wednesday topping out at 84°.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 70s. We’re locked in a dry pattern for the week ahead.

The weekend will bring abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low-80s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.