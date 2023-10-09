Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 10/09/23

Summer-like Weather Monday, Cooler Thursday/Friday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a very sunny start to the day with light winds and temperatures in the low 70s. Cloud cover moves in Monday afternoon with temperatures holding in the low 90s. The breeze will pick up Monday afternoon with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range. If you’re tailgating for the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game, temperatures will be hovering around 90° at kickoff.

Stronger wind is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The forecast high on Tuesday is at 89° with Wednesday topping out at 84°.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 70s. We’re locked in a dry pattern for the week ahead.

The weekend will bring abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low-80s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41
Man arrested in death of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Person injured after shooting near west Las Vegas casino Friday night
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Monday, Oct. 9, Las Vegas AM weather update
Monday, Oct. 9, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 10/8/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 10/07/23
Friday, Oct. 6, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Oct. 6, Las Vegas AM weather update