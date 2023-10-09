Surprise Squad
Experience ‘Hauntober’ in Virginia City, one of the most haunted towns in the U.S.

Todd Tuttle and Paula Burris from Virginia City's Hauntober
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Virginia City is the place to be every October. Hauntober is full of immersive events with a focus on the town’s haunted past.

Todd Tuttle, tourism director for Virginia City Tourism Commission, and Paula Burris, founder of W.I.G.S. (Women Investigating Ghost Sightings), stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to any number of exciting adventures in Virginia City. Some events are for 21+ crowd and others are completely family friendly.

Highlights include The Spirits Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Bats in the Belfry Guided Ghost tours, paranormal investigations, V&T Railroad Pumpkin Patch and adult Lighted Trains, Hauntober Parade, Safe Trick or Treating and haunted tours at several attractions.

For a full list of events, click here. You can also follow Virginia City on Facebook and Instagram.

