Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event(Ethel M Chocolates)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 30h year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden event this year.

According to Ethel M, the holiday Cactus Garden will be illuminated nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Nov. 3 until Dec. 31.

Featuring over a million Christmas lights, this year’s holiday celebrations will begin with a lighting ceremony at the Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden on Friday, Nov. 3. As part of the festivities, guests can enjoy free entry to the Cactus Garden during the opening weekend from Friday, Nov. 3 until Sunday, Nov. 5.

Although reservations are not required this year, after the opening weekend, Ethel M notes that there will be a $2 entrance fee per person, with all donations benefiting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

The company also notes that new this year is the Garden Café, which features a food truck with a selection of both sweet and savory treats as well as live chocolate dipping demonstrations. The Garden Cafe will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a new bar with Ethel M Chocolates-inspired cocktails and mocktails available for purchase, the company notes.

Ethel M is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information, visit: https://www.ethelm.com/pages/holiday-cactus-garden.

