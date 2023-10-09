Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 16th year, a haunted attraction has returned to Boulder City for the Halloween season.

The attraction, dubbed 31 Freak Street, is located at 441 Nevada Highway in Boulder City.

31 Freak Street is open from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on select nights in October through Halloween.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://31freakstreet.com.

