Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City

One of the creators of the beloved Bonnie Screams attraction has opened a haunted experience in Boulder City,
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 16th year, a haunted attraction has returned to Boulder City for the Halloween season.

The attraction, dubbed 31 Freak Street, is located at 441 Nevada Highway in Boulder City.

31 Freak Street is open from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on select nights in October through Halloween.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://31freakstreet.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41
Man arrested in death of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Person injured after shooting near west Las Vegas casino Friday night
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City
The Sphere in Las Vegas has debuted the "Postcards from Earth" film.
Sphere Las Vegas debuts "Postcards from Earth" film
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas
A new museum on the Las Vegas Strip is inviting guests to check out its new pride exhibits.
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas