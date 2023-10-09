Surprise Squad
CCEA plans to challenge state statute blocking Nevada teachers from striking

CCEA says it plans to challenge a state statute that blocks Nevada teachers from striking.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiation talks between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association, as well as accusations that teachers have been illegally striking - the teachers union said it plans to file paperwork in court on Monday, challenging the state statute that prohibits teachers from striking.

“What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now!” teachers and supporters chanted at a rally Saturday morning.

“We the students want our teachers to be paid better,” said a student at the rally. “Their priceless impact doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get paid, quite the opposite, actually.”

“It’s demeaning. We don’t feel valued. It’s like a punch in the gut,” said choir teacher Kelly Edgar. “This is not just a job for us, it’s our life, it’s our passion, and when we’re treated this way, it’s really demoralizing.”

Teachers, students and supporters rallied together Saturday, marching through downtown Las Vegas, demanding better pay and working conditions for teachers.

“Today, we’re here for the 18,000 CCSD teachers. That’s 18,000 families that need to be fed,” said another student at the rally. “When teachers have to work multiple jobs just to meet a minimum, that’s a status quo I’m not willing to live in.”

As staffing is already low within the district, teachers said they need better incentives to stay.

“Teachers are walking away every day, okay? Those vacancies aren’t going to fill themselves,” said Angie Joye, a 2nd-grade Teacher and chairperson for the CCEA negotiations committee.

“We already have 35,000 plus students without teachers, class sizes are already almost 50 students per class, and it’s only going to get worse from there,” said CCSD educator and learning strategist Elysia Byrd. “With teachers leaving, the future of Clark County School District is bleak, to say the least.”

The Clark County School District provided the below statement in response:

“CCSD’s latest offer would increase licensed educator pay by 17.4 percent, nearly reaching CCEA’s initial demand. The offer also maintained the other incentives to promote equity across the pay schedule.

