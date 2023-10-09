Butterfly habitat exhibit opens for fall season at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve is once again hosting its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit for the fall season.

According to the Springs Preserve, the butterfly habitat exhibit will remain open for the season through Nov. 20. The venue says the exhibit is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last admission will be 15 minutes prior to close. However, officials note that the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and special event availability.

Springs Preserve says that guests will wander through the butterfly habitat and “witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies, the plants that sustain them, and their important role as pollinators in the ecosystem.”

The exhibit experiences butterfly species throughout the Americas.

Organizers say that thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the exhibit this season at no additional cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: springspreserve.org.

