Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Butterfly habitat exhibit opens for fall season at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

Butterfly habitat exhibit opens for fall season at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Butterfly habitat exhibit opens for fall season at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas(Courtesy Springs Preserve)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve is once again hosting its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit for the fall season.

According to the Springs Preserve, the butterfly habitat exhibit will remain open for the season through Nov. 20. The venue says the exhibit is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last admission will be 15 minutes prior to close. However, officials note that the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and special event availability.

Springs Preserve says that guests will wander through the butterfly habitat and “witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies, the plants that sustain them, and their important role as pollinators in the ecosystem.”

The exhibit experiences butterfly species throughout the Americas.

Organizers say that thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the exhibit this season at no additional cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: springspreserve.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for...
GoFundMe created for family of North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41
Man arrested in death of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City

Latest News

Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event
Ethel M announces dates for 30th annual holiday Cactus Garden event
Medicare is a complex topic, but Southwest Medical is making it easy to understand.
Insuring Your Health: Choosing the best care
Todd Tuttle and Paula Burris from Virginia City's Hauntober
Experience ‘Hauntober’ in Virginia City, one of the most haunted towns in the U.S.
Serj Tankian of System Of A Down performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre...
System of a Down, Slipknot among bands announced for 2024 Sick New World festival in Las Vegas