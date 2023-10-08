Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3 others in possible targeted attack near Los Angeles

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los...
Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood and transported the five victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported.

One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows in the lot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41
Man arrested in death of 5-year-old North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
One hospitalized after shooting near Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond after one injured in west side shooting

Latest News

Officers found the vehicle involved in a double shooting in Chicago's Washington Park...
4 Chicago officers among 9 injured in crash while pursuing shooting suspects
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas for a second day after mass incursion and trades fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Brad Chmielewski and his family run Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minnesota. They started making...
One of the largest corn mazes in US goes ‘Jurassic’ this fall
One of the largest and most intricate corn mazes in the country manages to get a little more...
Huge corn maze takes on 'Jurassic Park' theme