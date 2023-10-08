Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 10/8/2023

October Heat Continues Sunday Before Cooler Air Next Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting 93° on Saturday, we’ll keep the 90s rolling on Sunday with mostly sunny skies across Southern Nevada. Morning low temperatures start in the 60s and 70s Sunday morning before afternoon highs climb into the mid to low 90s.

We’ll see a few clouds pop up over the mountains, otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day across Southern Nevada on Sunday. Some more cloud cover moves in on Monday with temperatures holding in the low 90s. The breeze will pick up Monday afternoon with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range. If you’re tailgating for the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game, temperatures will be hovering around 90° at kickoff.

We’ll keep the breeze on Tuesday with temperatures back into the upper 80s. The strongest wind this week is expected on Wednesday with wind gusts coming in from the north between 30 and 40 mph. The forecast high is at 84° on Wednesday.

The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 70s.

