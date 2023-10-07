Ultramarathon athlete and breast cancer survivor swimming 50 miles across Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the world’s elite ultramarathon athletes is swimming 50 miles straight across Lake Mead, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research as a fellow survivor.

Sarah Thomas started her swim at South Cove, Friday morning, and is set to finish at Hoover Dam on Saturday afternoon. She is not allowed to stop to take a break.

She is raising funds through Swim Across America and raising $10,000. There is a tracker where you can monitor her progress.

The swimmer has braved the open waters of the Molokai Channel in Hawaii, the ocean around New Zealand, Loch Ness, and even 80 miles across Lake Powell.

The route that Sarah Thomas is swimming (FOX5)

In 2017, at age 37, Thomas was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer with three cancerous tumors: two in a breast and one in the lymph nodes.

One year after she completed surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, Thomas fulfilled her mantra that cancer could never beat her—then swam across the English Channel in 54 hours.

She follows a pontoon boat during her Lake Mead swim, and a kayak is alongside her to monitor her status and condition.

“I’m doing it for a cause greater than myself. In those hard moments when it’s dark, or windy, or i’m exhausted or really hot, you know, i will absolutely be thinking about, people going through cancer and cancer survivors,” Thomas said.

“There’s just a lot of motivation to not let anyone down. and to keep going even when I know it will be hard,” Thomas said.

