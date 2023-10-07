Surprise Squad
One hospitalized after shooting near Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting a few blocks east of the Red Rock Resort on Friday night.

According to police, they were called to an area near Alta and Rampart at 7:35 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown. An investigation is ongoing, and police had no information about a possible suspect. An LVMPD spokesperson said that the shooting was not connected to an earlier one that happened nearby at 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

