One hospitalized after shooting near Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting a few blocks east of the Red Rock Resort on Friday night.
According to police, they were called to an area near Alta and Rampart at 7:35 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown. An investigation is ongoing, and police had no information about a possible suspect. An LVMPD spokesperson said that the shooting was not connected to an earlier one that happened nearby at 7:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
