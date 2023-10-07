One hospitalized after shooting near Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting a few blocks east of the Red Rock Resort on Friday night.

According to police, they were called to an area near Alta and Rampart at 7:35 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown. An investigation is ongoing, and police had no information about a possible suspect. An LVMPD spokesperson said that the shooting was not connected to an earlier one that happened nearby at 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

