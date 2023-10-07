Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police respond after one injured in west side shooting

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting that injured one person in the west valley on Friday night.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to the area of Rainbow and Sahara and found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown. This is an active investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

