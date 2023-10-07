Las Vegas police respond after one injured in west side shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting that injured one person in the west valley on Friday night.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to the area of Rainbow and Sahara and found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown. This is an active investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.