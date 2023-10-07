Las Vegas family with disabled daughter speaks out after home invasion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family’s home security camera captured the moment when two men broke into their east valley residence in the middle of the day while their disabled daughter was home by herself.

The home invasion happened near Tropicana Ave. and South Mountain Vista. Video captured two men breaking down the home’s front door. They took two boxes of what the family described as sentimental family jewelry and left the scene without realizing that a 20-year-old blind and disabled woman was home alone.

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to FOX5 after the frightening break-in. They explained that they rushed home to check on their daughter, saying she was “a little scared.” The police had already arrived and cleared the scene.

Though she was physically unharmed, her mother says watching what the cameras captured from her daughter’s room was still upsetting.

“Her yelling out that she wanted mama and stuff was a little heartbreaking,” her mother explained.

Police have the home security footage and fingerprints taken from the scene, as well as a description of the suspects’ car. While the owners are installing security reinforcements to their gates and doors, knowing that their home was targeted has been a difficult experience.

It’s just that sense of security that’s gone. You think that you do everything right and you got your house locked up and everything like that. It can happen to anybody at any point in time.

Las Vegas police said that they are continuing their search for the suspects. If you have any information about the break-in, please contact Metro police immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.