Clark County continues town halls on street vendors

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days after passing an ordinance that bans street vendors from certain public areas, Clark County continues to host town hall sessions to seek input on the subject.

The Clark County Board of County Commissioners voted during an October 3 meeting and unanimously approved an ordinance that will prohibit street food vending within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, an event facility with a capacity of over 20,000 seats for a minor or major league team, the convention center and in a median or highway, if adjacent to a parking lot.

A second ordinance would establish additional rules to address licensing fees and designate zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can occur. According to the Clark County website, the second ordinance will be introduced as early as January 2024.

The county invites the public to attend town hall meetings in order to “provide your feedback on how sidewalk vendors should be regulated in unincorporated Clark County.” The town halls will offer interpretation services in Spanish, English & Tagalog. The town hall will be broadcast on all Clark County Social Media Channels in English and Spanish including Facebook, Twitter (X), and YouTube.

Two of those meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. | Walnut Community Center – 3075 N Walnut Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. | Pearson Community Center – 1625 W Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Surveys, Public Service Announcements, fliers and frequently asked questions are now available online in English and Spanish at  www.clarkcountynv.gov/sidewalkvendors.

