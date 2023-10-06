What time should high school start? Mental health expert weighs in

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is one step closer to later high school start times. Wednesday, the Nevada State Board of Education passed a resolution that would mandate classes to begin at 8 a.m. or later, but it’s not a done deal. The BOE voted to send the draft regulation language to the Legislative Council Bureau for consideration. Next, the draft language will be discussed at a public hearing. Finally, it would move to the Legislative Commission for review and possible approval before it becomes law. Officials are also calling on districts to survey parents. If it is approved, it would take effect during the 2025-2026 school year.

A group that has been pushing for later start times for schools nationwide says starting high school at 7 a.m., as is the case in CCSD, is just too early.

“When we look at the biology of the adolescent brain…it is inefficient and unwise to start schools at a time that collides with biology,” contended Stacy Simera with the group Start School Later. Simera has been advocating for later start times across the nation for years.

“We started to discover in the 90′s that adolescents experience a later shift in circadian rhythm. The sweet spot of sleep for adolescents is pretty much 11 p.m. to about 8 a.m. That doesn’t work well if first period starts at 7:20,” argued Simera. Simera is a mental health therapist working with kids and contends chronic insufficient sleep plays a role in adolescent depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide.

The CDC agrees schools start too early and deprive adolescents of enough sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later to give students the opportunity to get the amount of sleep they need.

California was the first state to pass legislation on moving back school start times. Florida just passed it. Thousands of individual districts across the country have had later school start times for years. At Los Angeles High School for example, classes start at 8:30 a.m. daily.

“I’d say the larger your district, the more children would benefit when they start at a time that their brain is actually awake,” Simera asserted. One of the nation’s largest districts, Clark County School District, made several arguments before the state against pushing back school start times including student safety.

“This year we are at about 30 different kids that have already been struck by vehicles. A time change for an elementary kid…would significantly increase these numbers in my opinion,” stated Sgt. Mike Campbell with the Clark County School District Police explaining students participating in afterschool activities may have to walk home in the dark. CCSDPD also says later high school start times can impact new, young drivers as they would be driving to school when more drivers are on the road.

CCSD says adjusting start times will not just disrupt high schools, but also middle and elementary schools because of potential changes to transportation services. As FOX5 has previously reported, CCSD is considering three options if school start times must be pushed back. They includes adding millions of dollars of new buses and drivers and having someone students walk up five miles to class.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.