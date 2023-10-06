Surprise Squad
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on Oct. 12

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris(Arizona's Family)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to a news release, Harris’ visit to the Silver State is part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour.

The White House says her visit will include a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada.

CSN will mark Harris’ eighth stop on her nationwide college tour, the White House said.

