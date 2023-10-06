The tourism industry wants visitors to educate themselves before heading to West Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina is still off limits.

That’s the message to visitors ahead of West Maui’s tourism reboot Sunday.

Airport officials say they’re working on signage for baggage claim areas that will include the warning — along with other “dos” and “don’ts” when visiting the island.

West Maui resident Riley Bond is among those who says it’s too soon for tourism to return to West Maui, but says visitors who do come must do so with respect.

She captured a video on Aug. 10, two days after the Lahaina disaster, of visitors appearing to capture photos of themselves in the burn zone along the Lahaina Bypass right before Keawe Street.

“I looked over and seen this family that was just posing for pictures in front of the rubble of the town, as if it was like Disneyland or like a national park,” she said.

“They were only focused on themselves as individuals and not reading the room and looking around and there was a whole building just like disintegrating in front of them”

She said the scene was a “slap in the face.”

“It was super hard to see,” she said.

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau says part of the education for visitors is helping them to understand residents impacted by the disaster are traumatized and grieving.

“What we’re working on is encouraging our visitors who are coming not to ask the community who have been affected by the Maui wildfires about what happened to them,” said Leanne Pletcher, director of public relations and marketing with Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.

“Their healing process is not to have to talk about it over and over again and just show that compassion by being sensitive to that.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is also encouraging all airlines to help educate visitors as well.

“The Lahaina residents do not want to be a spectacle for the rest of the world. It’s as straightforward as that ... if they come to take pictures of them, or their suffering … that’s not right, that’s not good,” Bissen said. “If it turns into people stopping on the side of the road, taking pictures, or possibly people going through their property … now they become the tourist attraction and that’s not what anybody wants.”

