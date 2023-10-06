Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages

More students in the Clark County School District are standing with their teachers in their fight for better pay.
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More students in the Clark County School District are standing with their teachers in their fight for better pay.

Kids at Mojave High School held a peaceful rally in support of teachers receiving the salary they are asking for.

Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages
Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages(FOX5)

The students began protesting outside the school around 11:15 a.m. with signs.

Organizers said they were planning on doing so until the end of the school day.

The phrase “pay our teachers” echoed between students with megaphones and the crowd.

Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages
Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages(FOX5)

Students walked out of Las Vegas Academy as well Friday afternoon in solidarity with teachers.

The crowd rallied just outside the school, chanting and waving signs.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
5-year-old killed in North Las Vegas crash.
5-year-old North Las Vegas boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50

Latest News

Several cars
Nevada ranked most expensive place to own a car
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas
A new museum on the Las Vegas Strip is inviting guests to check out its new pride exhibits.
Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Culinary Union says no progress after contract negotiations with Las Vegas Strip properties