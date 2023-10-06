LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More students in the Clark County School District are standing with their teachers in their fight for better pay.

Kids at Mojave High School held a peaceful rally in support of teachers receiving the salary they are asking for.

Students from 2 Las Vegas Valley schools walkout to protest teacher wages (FOX5)

The students began protesting outside the school around 11:15 a.m. with signs.

Organizers said they were planning on doing so until the end of the school day.

The phrase “pay our teachers” echoed between students with megaphones and the crowd.

Students walked out of Las Vegas Academy as well Friday afternoon in solidarity with teachers.

The crowd rallied just outside the school, chanting and waving signs.

