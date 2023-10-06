Savannah Bananas announce 2024 return to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team announced that it will make a return to Las Vegas next year.

According to a media release from the team, the popular club will make a stop at Las Vegas Ballpark on June 21-22, 2024, as part of its 2024 World Tour. Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders and those purchasing hospitality suites at the Ballpark for the Bananas games can purchase tickets beginning on October 16 at 9 a.m.

More information will be emailed to season ticket members next week. Those who are not Las Vegas Aviators season ticket members should join the Ticket Lottery lists before December 1. General admission tickets are $35 and Little Bananas age three and under are free.

The Bananas, known for making baseball fun, take standard baseball rules and modify them to better fit their entertaining style of play. Branded as “Banana Ball,” these modifications include a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box, no pitcher mound visits are allowed, walks are called sprints, and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.

All team rosters are filled with “the most entertaining and talented players in the world,” including MLB stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick, and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

This marks the second time in Las Vegas for the Savannah Bananas, following the team’s debut at Las Vegas Ballpark in May 2023. For details, visit TheSavannahBananas.com.

