Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Savannah Bananas announce 2024 return to Las Vegas Ballpark

Savannah Bananas on the Banana Ball World Tour
Savannah Bananas on the Banana Ball World Tour(thesavannahbananas.com)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team announced that it will make a return to Las Vegas next year.

According to a media release from the team, the popular club will make a stop at Las Vegas Ballpark on June 21-22, 2024, as part of its 2024 World Tour. Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders and those purchasing hospitality suites at the Ballpark for the Bananas games can purchase tickets beginning on October 16 at 9 a.m.

More information will be emailed to season ticket members next week. Those who are not Las Vegas Aviators season ticket members should join the Ticket Lottery lists before December 1. General admission tickets are $35 and Little Bananas age three and under are free.

The Bananas, known for making baseball fun, take standard baseball rules and modify them to better fit their entertaining style of play. Branded as “Banana Ball,” these modifications include a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box, no pitcher mound visits are allowed, walks are called sprints, and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.

All team rosters are filled with “the most entertaining and talented players in the world,” including MLB stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick, and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

This marks the second time in Las Vegas for the Savannah Bananas, following the team’s debut at Las Vegas Ballpark in May 2023. For details, visit TheSavannahBananas.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

Latest News

Free phones and tablets for the homeless
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest juvenile in connection to pair of homicides
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
Chandler Jones, 33
Las Vegas police: Chandler Jones committed multiple violations of protective order