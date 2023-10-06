Surprise Squad
Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL venue powered by 100% renewable energy

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders on Friday announced that Allegiant Stadium has become the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy.

According to a news release, the Silver & Black’s upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers will mark the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power since the announcement.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world,” said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game.”

The team notes that the renewable power supplied to Allegiant Stadium is produced within Nevada and serves the Las Vegas venue and other NV Energy customers.

“According to NV Energy, the renewable energy solution they identified guarantees cost stability now and for years to come for the stadium,” the release notes.

In addition to renewable energy, the Raiders said that other sustainability initiatives include:

  • Waste Diversion - The stadium diverts waste from the landfill and currently repurposes, reuses, or donates 20 material streams.
  • Food Scrap Collection - On average, 12,000 pounds of kitchen prep cuttings and end-of-event food scraps are collected per large stadium event.
  • Cigarette Waste Collection - Allegiant Stadium is the first stadium in the U.S. to divert cigarette waste from the landfill and convert that waste into energy. More than 69,000 Watts of Energy have been created from this program.
  • Raiders Field Grass Clippings - The stadium diverts grass clippings to the onsite biomass machine. To date, 160,800 pounds of grass clippings have been composed or diverted.

