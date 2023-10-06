Paradox Museum honoring Pride Month in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new museum on the Las Vegas Strip is inviting guests to check out its new pride exhibits.

The Paradox Museum offers dozens of optical illusions for families to enjoy.

This month, there will be pride-themed exhibits on display as well.

Billy Pierro with the museum says one of the company’s core values is to support the LGBTQ+ community, and the exhibits are a great way for everyone to come together.

“We say that we’re “edutaining” everyone,” Pierro said. “We’re giving a little bit of education with a lot of entertainment and this is just the most fun you’re going to have on the Strip.

