Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Packers hosting free pep rally in Las Vegas ahead of Monday game against Raiders

Green Bay Packers fans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis....
Green Bay Packers fans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting a pep rally in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

According to a news release, Green Bay fans are invited to come together at a “Packers Everywhere” pep rally at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at PKWY Tavern, 9820 W. Flamingo Road.

The team said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will be at the event to greet fans and participate in a Q-and-A session with “Packers Everywhere” host, Rebecca Zaccard.

The release notes that Packers alumni Bernardo Harris and Na’il Diggs will also attend the gathering to meet and take photos with fans.

The Packers will then face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Christian Lee Phillips
Man accused of pepper spraying several Las Vegas businesses in order to rob them

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center...
Highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between Aces and Liberty begins Sunday
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL venue powered by 100% renewable energy
Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones allegedly committed multiple violations of a protective order,...
Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones allegedly committed multiple violations of protective order, police say
Savannah Bananas on the Banana Ball World Tour
Savannah Bananas announce 2024 return to Las Vegas Ballpark