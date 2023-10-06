Packers hosting free pep rally in Las Vegas ahead of Monday game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting a pep rally in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

According to a news release, Green Bay fans are invited to come together at a “Packers Everywhere” pep rally at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at PKWY Tavern, 9820 W. Flamingo Road.

The team said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will be at the event to greet fans and participate in a Q-and-A session with “Packers Everywhere” host, Rebecca Zaccard.

The release notes that Packers alumni Bernardo Harris and Na’il Diggs will also attend the gathering to meet and take photos with fans.

The Packers will then face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup.

