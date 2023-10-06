Las Vegas Police: Chandler Jones committed multiple violations of protective order

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police report explains that former Raider Chandler Jones was arrested for violating a protective order against him.

According to a police report from LVMPD, two officers in marked patrol units were dispatched at 2:38 p.m. on Sept. 28. following a report of a family disturbance. Details stated that Jones, the father of the reporting party’s son, was currently inside her backyard in violation of a temporary protection order.

The officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim, who said she believed that Jones had already left the residence. The officers looked inside the yard and confirmed that the suspect was gone.

Detectives had called the victim that morning to inform her that the temporary order had been applied and served against Jones. She told police she began receiving messages from Jones on a social media app less than 15 minutes later. She added that these messages continued throughout the day.

She reported seeing Jones pull into her driveway from her home security system at approximately 2:31 p.m. He reportedly got out of the car, walked around the side of the house, entered the backyard, and “began to grab miscellaneous items, such as a recycle bin, pool net, and dog toys” before leaving the residence.

The victim said she received more videos from the suspect, appearing to show him completely nude in his own backyard, burning the items he had taken from her.

Officers contacted Jones at his home at approximately 10:45 p.m. after he drove into the driveway.

“Chandler told me to just take him out of the car,” the police report stated. “It appeared he knew he was not supposed to be at the residence due to the protection order.”

Jones was then arrested. Police confirmed that the order was in effect through December 13, and that it prohibited Jones from making contact with or coming within 100 yards of the applicant.

Jones had not yet played in a regular season game for the Raiders in 2023. The team released him two days after his arrest.

Jones has an appearance in Justice Court scheduled for December 4.

