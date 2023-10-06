Las Vegas police arrest juvenile in connection to pair of homicides

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to two different homicides that happened last month.

On Sept. 1 at approximately 5:23 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of W. Charleston Blvd. Officers responded to the scene and found a juvenile victim in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died a few days later, according to a police report.

The LVMPD Homicide Section determined that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another person inside the apartment before the shooting. Detectives identified three suspects, including two juveniles. The third was Cameron Raye, 19.

On September 9, police were sent to another shooting on the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive at approximately 9:46 p.m. Responding officers found a male inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UMC Hospital and pronounced dead.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives identified four suspects in the second case, including one of the minors connected to the first shooting. Two other minors and one adult, Jonathan Smith, 18, were arrested and taken into custody. They face several charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit open murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Cameron Raye, 19, and Jonathan Smith, 18 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said that the juveniles were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall while Raye and Smith were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

