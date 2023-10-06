Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police arrest juvenile in connection to pair of homicides

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to two different homicides that happened last month.

On Sept. 1 at approximately 5:23 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of W. Charleston Blvd. Officers responded to the scene and found a juvenile victim in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died a few days later, according to a police report.

The LVMPD Homicide Section determined that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another person inside the apartment before the shooting. Detectives identified three suspects, including two juveniles. The third was Cameron Raye, 19.

On September 9, police were sent to another shooting on the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive at approximately 9:46 p.m. Responding officers found a male inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UMC Hospital and pronounced dead.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives identified four suspects in the second case, including one of the minors connected to the first shooting. Two other minors and one adult, Jonathan Smith, 18, were arrested and taken into custody. They face several charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit open murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Cameron Raye, 19, and Jonathan Smith, 18
Cameron Raye, 19, and Jonathan Smith, 18(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said that the juveniles were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall while Raye and Smith were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

Latest News

Savannah Bananas on the Banana Ball World Tour
Savannah Bananas announce 2024 return to Las Vegas Ballpark
Free phones and tablets for the homeless
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
Chandler Jones, 33
Las Vegas police: Chandler Jones committed multiple violations of protective order