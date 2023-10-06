Las Vegas-based company to debut ‘Squid Game’-themed slot machine

Surprise Squad
Las Vegas-based company debuts ‘Squid Game’-themed slot machine
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based company, Light & Wonder, Inc., on Friday announced that it has debuted the first-ever “Squid Game”-themed slot machine.

According to a news release, the “Squid Game” slot machine was debuted at the company’s booth for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

Light & Wonder noted that the “slot game marks a historical milestone as Netflix’s first licensing agreement within the casino gaming industry.”

According to the release, the slot machine, based on the hit Netflix television show, “seamlessly integrates iconic games from the show such as Red Light, Green Light; Tug of War; and The Glass Tile.”

Light & Wonder says it will also introduce a digital “Squid Game”-themed game featuring three bonus rounds inspired by the iconic games from the beloved series.

The company notes that “Squid Game” is most-popular Netflix series of all time.

“Light & Wonder is proud to be the first slot gaming company in the industry to partner with Netflix’s Squid Game and bring this ground-breaking show to life across multiple casino gaming

platforms,” said Matt Wilson, Light & Wonder Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve seen how combining fan-favorite shows with immersive gameplay can resonate with audiences both digitally and on casino floors. Unveiling this captivating game on our innovative HORIZON cabinet makes for an unparalleled player experience.”

The “Squid Game” machine is expected to hit casino floors in 2024.

