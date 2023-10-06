FOX5 examines street booths that advertise free phone and tablets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several FOX5 viewers sounded off on social media after our recent story about a homeless woman with a phone and laptop. The woman said cleanup crews didn’t provide any notice to her and others when they removed their belongings from a flood control channel they live in off Boulder Highway. The woman said she powered her laptop with a generator that crews tossed. She says the laptop is used for online classes she is taking.

FOX5 did some checking and found many low-income residents, including homeless people, have received free phones or tablets from street booths that advertise the devices. One homeless man FOX5 talked to says he got a free phone and will use it to apply for jobs. He currently doesn’t have a phone and says that makes job hunting incredibly difficult because employers can’t communicate with him. We asked him what happens when he applies for a job without a phone.

“You don’t get the job. That what happens,” he said.

Many street booths advertise free phones and tablets that many are now using to stay in touch with family and help with job searches.

The Federal Communications Commission has provided the “Lifeline” program since 1985. It’s meant to give people the same opportunities to connect to jobs, family and emergency services.

Some street booth operators told FOX5 people are asked for identification and the last four numbers of their social security number. Then they are able to determine if a person has assistance benefits, such as food stamps or Medicaid, which would make them eligible for a device. Many people who give out devices are able to check and approve people on the spot for a phone or tablet. We are told there are sometime fees people must pay.

FOX5 reached out to the FCC and it said no FCC programs directly support free cell phones or tablets. It wasn’t immediately clear what, if any connection, FCC programs have with street booth devices. Media officials say the FCC has programs to help consumers afford broadband and or phone service, including the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Lifeline.

“Specifically, the Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. The ACP has been a tremendous success and is helping over 21 million households to get and stay connected to the broadband services they need. Over 1900 providers participate in the ACP. Through the ACP, low-income consumers can receive a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer from select participating providers if they contribute between $10 and $50 toward the cost of the connected device,” said officials.

It offered more information at: www.fcc.gov/acp and www.fcc.gov/general/lifeline-program-low-income-consumers

The woman in our original story says she did not get a free phone or laptop from a street booth. She says four people, including herself, went in together to get four phones at a reduced rate as part of a package plan with a traditional wireless carrier. She says she received the laptop from the online school she is attending. She said she gets internet service using her cell phone hotspot and at times using Wi-Fi from her parents’ account. She hopes the online classes will help land her a job to get off the streets for good.

