Forecast Outlook - 10/06/23

We’re locked in a dry pattern with plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend. Temperatures continue to climb with highs in the 90s for your weekend plans.

With clear skies overnight, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 60s and upper 50s Friday morning. Skies stay sunny with temperatures in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. A few clouds will be pushing through Sunday and Monday with highs holding around the 90° mark.

The breeze picks back up on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures fall back into the mid to low 80s by the middle of next week.

No rain chances over the next 7 days

