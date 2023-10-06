Culinary Union says no progress after contract negotiations with Las Vegas Strip properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union has been having back-to-back negotiations with three Las Vegas Strip properties this week and there is still no progress on a new contract for 50,000 workers.

The union is meeting with Wynn Resorts all day Friday. A union spokesperson said that so far, there has been no movement on its demands from MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and is at the bargaining table with Wynn Friday.

Right now, thousands of service industry employees are working without contracts -- and an overwhelming majority of members authorized a strike just last week. The union is negotiating a five-year contract for 53,000 Culinary workers. It is demanding better wages, more benefits and job protections.

“We’ve got a lot of big events coming up, everybody knows about Formula 1 coming up, our goal is to try to get a great contract because there workers have struggled, they brought these companies through COVID, brought them into this incredible recovery where they are making more money than they’ve ever made and companies need to share the wealth,” Secretary-Treasurer for Culinary Union Local 226 Ted Pappageorge said.

Pappageorge said if they can’t get to a fair deal soon, there is going to be a strike with one or all three of the resort companies.

