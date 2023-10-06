Average price of homes sold in September in Las Vegas Valley was $450K, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market to buy a home in the Las Vegas Valley, prices are about the same as they were last year, even though mortgage rates are higher.

Las Vegas Realtors on Friday morning released its new report that found the average price of homes on the market in area last month was $450,000, the same price as September 2022.

The group notes that the supply of existing homes remains tight, and demand is lower this year, due in part to higher interest rates.

Las Vegas Realtors says some experts believe rates will go down over the next year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.