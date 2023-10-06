Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Average price of homes sold in September in Las Vegas Valley was $450K, report says

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)((AP Photo/John Locher,File))
By Matt Kling
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market to buy a home in the Las Vegas Valley, prices are about the same as they were last year, even though mortgage rates are higher.

Las Vegas Realtors on Friday morning released its new report that found the average price of homes on the market in area last month was $450,000, the same price as September 2022.

The group notes that the supply of existing homes remains tight, and demand is lower this year, due in part to higher interest rates.

Las Vegas Realtors says some experts believe rates will go down over the next year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
Christian Lee Phillips
Man accused of pepper spraying several Las Vegas businesses in order to rob them

Latest News

MGM estimates $100 million loss due to cyberattack
MGM estimates $100 million loss due to cyberattack
What time should high school start? Mental health expert weighs in
Free phones and tablets for the homeless
FOX5 examines Las Vegas street booths that advertise free phone and tablets
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest juvenile in connection to pair of homicides