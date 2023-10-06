Surprise Squad
Alleged intruder shot, killed by homeowner during break-in at Phoenix home

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the suspect in the chest during the break-in.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night. According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m. The homeowner then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest during the break-in.

The alleged burglar was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died. Detectives are on the scene gathering more information. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

