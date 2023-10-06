5-year-old North Las Vegas boy in ‘serious condition’ after hit by van while being dropped off at school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 5-year-old boy is in “serious condition” after he was struck by a van Friday morning while he was being dropped off at school, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. on Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads.

Police said the 5-year-old was struck by a work van while he was being dropped at school.

The child was transported to UMC Trauma Center in serious condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

