Stadium Swim in downtown Las Vegas hosting watch party for Golden Knights home opener

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stadium Swim in downtown Las Vegas is kicking off the NHL regular season by hosting a watch party for the Golden Knights.

According to a news release, Circa Resort & Casino will offer a viewing event for the Golden Knights’ home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

As part of the event, Stadium Swim says Golden Knights fans can celebrate the team’s new season with a “next-level fan experience,” featuring giveaways and jersey raffles while watching the game play on the venue’s 143-foot diagonal screen.

The Golden Knights open the regular season against the Seattle Kraken.

Stadium Swim notes fans can watch the game in various seating options or take a dip in one of its six heated pools.

Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. and guests must be 21 and over to attend.

According to the release, tickets to the event are $25 for general admission. Daybeds and cabanas are also available for purchase with an additional fee, Stadium Swim says.

For more information, visit www.circalasvegas.com.

