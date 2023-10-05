Surprise Squad
Schools in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada could let students sleep in

Nevada State Board of Education meeting October 4, 2023
Nevada State Board of Education meeting October 4, 2023(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Board of Education met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss changes to class start times in all Nevada school districts, including Clark County.

The NSBE discussed moving start times later in the morning for all high schools and charter schools at their monthly meeting. A resolution approving start times of 8 a.m. or later for schools statewide was passed by the board.

The resolution would not take effect until the 2025-2026 school year.

Board members say the issue is complicated and that they want districts to conduct surveys and get more input from parents on the issue.

Proposed start times were originally set to take place in the 2024 school year but Clark County officials had expressed concerns about having enough buses and drivers to accommodate changes to routes.

