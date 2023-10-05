Surprise Squad
‘Saturday Night Live’ returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny set to host

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival...
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.(Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Live from New York ... it’s the return of ‘Saturday Night Live’ after last season was cut short because of the writers strike.

The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere Season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday. Former cast member Pete Davidson will host, making good on a plan to have him host last May. The comedian will be joined by first-time musical guest Ice Spice.

The following week, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as host and musical guest. While the Grammy winner has performed on the show before, it’ll be his hosting debut.

The entire cast from Season 48 will return, along with one new addition: Chloe Troast, as a featured player.

Davidson had been set to host May 6, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but his episode was the first to be cut after the writers strike started just days before. The writers strike was declared over Sept. 26 after Writers Guild of America board members approved a contract agreement with studios. While Hollywood actors are still on strike for most television and theatrical work, the “SNL” cast can resume performing as variety shows operate under a different contract.

Other late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” have also returned.

“I’m excited to do some more ‘SNL,’” cast member James Austin Johnson, known for impressions of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, told The Associated Press earlier this week. “It moves quick.”

