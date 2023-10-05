Surprise Squad
Pedal-powered rail bike tours return to Boulder City
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Guests will once again be able to take a spin around Boulder City on pedal-powered rail bikes.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum Boulder City announced on Thursday that rail bike operations return to the area on Friday.

As part of the experience, American Rail Bike Adventures says guests will ride on the historic Union Pacific Boulder Branch railroad track that was originally constructed to haul material for the building of the Hoover Dam.

Participants will go on an 8-mile roundtrip excursion, approximately 1.5 hours, all by rail bike. However, the company notes that the rail bikes do feature pedal-assist motors to make pedaling easy.

Guests will depart on the rail bikes from the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City and travel west through the desert to the Railroad Pass Casino.

“Boulder City is known for its wonderful outdoor recreation opportunities and its historic lineage,” said museum director Dr. Christopher MacMahon. “We welcome American Railbike Adventures to the museum and to our community where they will help promote the railroad’s history while providing a unique recreation experience for residents and visitors alike.”

The Nevada State Railroad Museum Boulder City is located at 601 Yucca Street.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://americanrailbike.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

