Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

North Las Vegas middle school placed on lockdown after fight, rumor of gun near campus

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas middle school was placed on a lockdown after a rumor of a gun on campus, the principal said.

Sedway Middle School near Cheyenne and Revere was placed on lockdown Thursday after two students were involved in a fight on campus, principal La Toya Jordan Brown said in a release to parents. There was also a rumor of a weapon near campus, but Clark County School District Police said no weapon was found.

Here is the letter sent to parents at the school:

This is La Toya Jordan Brown, Principal at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

This afternoon, the school was placed on lockdown due to an altercation between two students on campus. There was also a rumor of a weapon near our campus. School administrators and CCSD Police responded quickly and cleared the area. Police investigated, and no weapon was located.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate to report anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, we expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-3880.

Parent letter to Sedway Middle School

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

Latest News

MGM Grand Las Vegas
MGM estimates $100 million loss due to cyberattack
Christian Lee Phillips
Man accused of pepper spraying several Las Vegas businesses in order to rob them
President Biden (AP Foto/Evan Vucci)
Nevada getting $553 million for state infrastructure
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley