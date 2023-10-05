North Las Vegas middle school placed on lockdown after fight, rumor of gun near campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas middle school was placed on a lockdown after a rumor of a gun on campus, the principal said.

Sedway Middle School near Cheyenne and Revere was placed on lockdown Thursday after two students were involved in a fight on campus, principal La Toya Jordan Brown said in a release to parents. There was also a rumor of a weapon near campus, but Clark County School District Police said no weapon was found.

Here is the letter sent to parents at the school:

This is La Toya Jordan Brown, Principal at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community. This afternoon, the school was placed on lockdown due to an altercation between two students on campus. There was also a rumor of a weapon near our campus. School administrators and CCSD Police responded quickly and cleared the area. Police investigated, and no weapon was located. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate to report anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, we expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app. We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-3880.

