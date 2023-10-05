Man accused of pepper spraying several Las Vegas businesses in order to rob them

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested after he was accused of spraying pepper spray at multiple Las Vegas Valley businesses in order to rob them, according to police.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect, identified as Christian Lee Phillips, has been accused in a robbery series that they have dubbed “Spray and Prey.”

According to police, the man, who would enter businesses wearing a mask, would ask workers at the establishments if he could use the restroom. Shortly after entering the bathrooms, police say workers at the businesses would begin to “suffer from an airborne irritant.”

When the workers would exit the businesses to seek fresh air, police say Phillips would then allegedly take cash registers and flee.

According to police, Phillips is accused in at least five robberies of local eateries, that occurred between Aug. 28 through Sept. 30.

During one of the thefts, which occurred at a Subway shop, the report says that a customer advised workers of the pepper spray. When Phillips was confronted, he then sprayed the pepper spray, causing everyone to evacuate the business. Police said Phillips then stole the shop’s cash register.

According to police, Phillips left the spray can behind, which had a label for “Frontiersman Bear Deterrent.”

In another incident at a Coffee Bean, LVMPD said employees went to check on Phillips, as he had been inside the restroom for several minutes and could hear him spraying. He then exited the restroom and continued spraying, police wrote. With everyone directed out of the back door to the business, Phillips then allegedly stole everything from the cash register, the report says.

During the Coffee Bean incident, the report notes that the suspect wore one glove and left behind a bag, which was similar to one used in the other robberies.

In addition to the items left behind at the previous robberies, police said Phillips then left a bat during an incident at a Denny’s restaurant.

In some incidents, Las Vegas police said they connected the suspect to a red Toyota Rav4, which officers determined belonged to Phillips’ grandmother. Another vehicle was found to be connected to the series, a Mazda, that police say was registered to a person who rents on the app Touro.

According to the report, Phillips had rented the car around the same time as the robberies and was reportedly late to return the vehicle.

Police also note that a distinctive tattoo seen on the suspect also matched Phillips.

After a barricade on Oct. 1, police said Phillips eventually agreed to exit and was taken to the police department. The report said that Phillips “had no remorse or desire to speak with detectives.”

During a search of his home, police noted that they found a gas mask, clothing matching the suspect, a restroom key, bear attack spray and coupons from Coffee Bean. Officers also located a cash drawer in the garage, the report said.

