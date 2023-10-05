Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Esela Avila-Moya, 17
Police searching for North Las Vegas 17-year-old missing for a week and a half

Latest News

LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer at 22 years old, family says
1984 Culinary Union strike in Las Vegas
1984 Culinary Union striker faces possible return to picket lines
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Culinary Union ‘disappointed’ after MGM negotiation; continue talks with Caesars Entertainment
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused of shooting, injuring 2 teens at football practice is denied home detention
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused in Apopka shooting appears in court