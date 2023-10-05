Surprise Squad
Golden Knights players to serve as grand marshals for Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR event

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two members of the Stanley Cup Champion-winning Golden Knights will serve as grand marshals for the upcoming South Point 400.

According to a news release, goalie Adin Hill and forward William Carrier will take part in the Oct. 15 event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway said Hll and Carrier “will deliver the most famous words in motorsports as they deliver the command to start engines for the sixth annual South Point 400.”

“This will be so cool,” Carrier said. “I’m all about fast cars and speed and I’ve been to the races before, but this will be an incredible experience for me and Adin to hear those engines fire up. I can’t wait!”

According to the venue, the pair will join a list of recognizable names who have delivered the command at LVMS, including Bryce Harper, Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser, Derek Carr, Kim Kardashian, Rascal Flatts, Brent Musburger and Dana White.

For more information, visit www.lvms.com.

