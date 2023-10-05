Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/05/23

Temperatures on the Rise
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM PDT
We’re locked in a dry pattern with plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend. Temperatures continue to climb with highs in the 90s for your weekend plans.

The breeze we’ve seen pick up around the Las Vegas Valley yesterday will be easing up as we head into Thursday afternoon. With clear skies expected over the next several evenings, morning lows should still cool off to the low to mid 60s.

Skies stay sunny with temperatures in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. A few clouds will be pushing through Sunday and Monday with highs holding around the 90° mark.

