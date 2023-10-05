Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Cute video captures baby sea turtles crawling into ocean for first time

Baby sea turtles made their way into the ocean for the first time after emerging from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Baby sea turtles emerged from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach on Monday night.

Beachgoers captured video of the exciting moments.

KHNL reports that a huge crowd gathered to watch as wildlife officials helped guide the hatchlings.

After they emerged, the little sea turtles crawled along the sand into the ocean.

The city also turned off several lights at the beach as the lighting could disorient the hatchlings on their trek to the water.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say
FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns