Culinary Union ‘disappointed’ after MGM negotiation; continue talks with Caesars Entertainment

Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The union rallied to support servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena and have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly a year with their employer, Levy Premium Food Service. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Contract negotiations continue for the Culinary and Bartenders Union, representing more than 50,000 Las Vegas hospitality workers.

On Tuesday, they met with MGM Resorts International, then with Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday, and Wynn Resorts coming up on Friday. Last week, union members voted to authorize a strike if negotiations fail.

Union leaders plan to finish this week’s negotiation sessions with the three largest private employers on the Strip before deciding if and when they should implement a strike deadline.

“Our first goal is to try to get to a contract,” said culinary union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge. “These workers have been extremely patient, and I think after this week we will have to make some decisions and that could include a strike deadline. As of right now, there is no strike deadline.”

Culinary Union 226 has had a work stoppage before. A look back at the 1984 Las Vegas Strip strike — PHOTOS

As the union headed into talks with Caesars Entertainment Wednesday morning, union leaders recapped Tuesday’s negotiation session with MGM Resorts International. “We spent many hours in negotiations, discussing a lot of subjects. We had a few agreements, but really not much progress. We were disappointed,” said Pappageorge.

The union is demanding better wages, more benefits and job protections, as well as daily room cleanings at hotels.

Pappageorge said the union’s proposed wage increase would be the biggest raise ever, but he wouldn’t disclose the exact dollar amount they’re asking for.

“I can tell you that we are dollars apart with these companies, and MGM made no movement at all on economics yesterday, and that’s unfortunate,” he said.

FOX5 reached out to both MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday about how negotiations are going so far, but we’re still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

