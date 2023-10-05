Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Beer festival happening this weekend in downtown Las Vegas

Motley Brews beer festival
Motley Brews beer festival(Motley Brews)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beer lovers, rejoice! An annual beer festival is happening this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Downtown Brew Festival returns to the Clark County Amphitheatre for its 11th annual celebration of craft beer and culture on Saturday.

Organizer Motley Brews says the festival will feature more than 100 brew options from top local and regional breweries as well as food from culinary artists in the Las Vegas Valley.

Live music and other entertainment options will also be featured at the event.

Motley Brews says the festival will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S Grand Central Parkway,

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://downtownbrewfestival.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

Latest News

Las Vegas is gearing up for this year's Neon Dog Walk on Oct. 21 at Sunset Park. For more...
Annual Neon Dog Walk on Oct. 21!
With a critical need for a safer home for their family, the Vejo's have been chosen as this...
Local family receiving a brand-new home with Super Build
Eldorado High School celebrates 50 years with a special homecoming week
Eldorado High school celebrates 50 years with special homecoming events this week
Flag football tournament raises money for local foundation
Charity flag football tournament