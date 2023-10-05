Beer festival happening this weekend in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beer lovers, rejoice! An annual beer festival is happening this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Downtown Brew Festival returns to the Clark County Amphitheatre for its 11th annual celebration of craft beer and culture on Saturday.

Organizer Motley Brews says the festival will feature more than 100 brew options from top local and regional breweries as well as food from culinary artists in the Las Vegas Valley.

Live music and other entertainment options will also be featured at the event.

Motley Brews says the festival will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S Grand Central Parkway,

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://downtownbrewfestival.com.

