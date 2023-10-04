Surprise Squad
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly North Las Vegas shooting

Keara Drayer, 21
Keara Drayer, 21(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting from earlier this week.

According to a police report, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court on Oct. 2 at approximately 4 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult male, believed to be in his early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

NLVPD Homicide Detectives were notified and took over the case. Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified Keara Drayer, 21, as a suspect in this case.

On Oct. 3, Drayer was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and housed in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of representatives from the FBI, Las Vegas Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments.

