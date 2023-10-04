Surprise Squad
Nevada National Guard reports strong enlistment amid national recruiting shortage

The Army National Guard reached 100.3% of its goal with 359, surpassing the goal set by the Department of Defense by one recruit
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard is reporting strong recruitment numbers for the year amid a nationwide drop in recruiting.

They say they exceeded their recruiting goal in the fiscal year 2023, which ended on Sept. 30. Nevada’s National Army Guard ranked seventh out of 54 eligible states and territories in percentage of its recruiting end strength goal.

The Army National Guard reached 100.3% of its goal with 359, surpassing the goal set by the Department of Defense by one recruit.

Nevada’s Air National Guard also met its new recruit goal with 94 in the last year, bringing its total ranks to 1,140.

“The Nevada National Guard has bucked national recruiting trends and has proven to remain an attractive option for employment in the Silver State,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, whose daughter enlisted in the Air National Guard this past fiscal year. “To recruit and retain our force, we’ve more than doubled our efforts to create an inclusive culture and provide Guardsmen the care and support they need when they return home from deployment or conclude an extended state activation.”

“The Nevada National Guard is a service organization that includes members of the communities they serve. We are neighbors helping neighbors.”

