Man arrested in South Carolina after accused in fatal Henderson shooting

Kyrel Coleman
Kyrel Coleman(Sumter County Detention Center)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 18-year-old man was arrested in South Carolina after he was accused in a fatal shooting earlier this year in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded at about 1 a.m. on March 19 in the 1100 block of Center Street in response to multiple gunshots being heard within the area.

The preliminary investigation indicated that multiple subjects, who were observed to be in possession of firearms, were at a location for a party. Police said yelling was heard from within the crowd and gunfire erupted, striking two individuals.

Arriving officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old male deceased at the scene. Police said the 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

In September, Henderson police said they identified Kyrel Coleman, 18, as a suspect in the shooting.

On Sept. 18, according to police, an arrest warrant was approved for Coleman’s arrest for two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of discharging a firearm where a person may be injured and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Coleman was taken into custody on Oct. 3, with the help of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, police said. He was booked into Sumter County Detention Center where he is pending extradition to Nevada.

According to the original news release on March 20, the incident had marked the second homicide for the city of Henderson for 2023.

