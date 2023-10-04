Surprise Squad
LPGA Tour player, Lexi Thompson, to compete in PGA Tour event in Las Vegas

United States' Lexi Thompson plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the...
United States' Lexi Thompson plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)(Bernat Armangue | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shriners Children’s Open on Wednesday announced that a player on the LPGA Tour will compete in the upcoming PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Lexi Thompson, a Florida-based LPGA Tour player, has received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the Las Vegas tournament.

“Shriners Children’s support of children with specialty pediatric medical challenges for over 100 years is inspiring, and as we all know, these conditions do not discriminate” states Lexi Thompson, LPGA To Player.  “I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas and I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Thompson, 28, will be the seventh woman ever to compete in a PGA TOUR event, the tournament said.

According to the release, Thompson will be the first female to compete in a PGA Tour event since Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. Shriner’s Children’s Open said LPGA Tour player Babe Didrikson Zaharias became the first woman to receive a sponsor exemption at The Cascades Open in 1935.

According to the tournament, Thompson has acquired 11 victories on the LPGA Tour and began her professional career at the age of 15. She has represented the United States at six Solheim Cups, and was part of Team USA when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016, the release said.

Thompson will participate in the tournament’s first round beginning on Thursday, Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin and will compete for the $8.4 million purse in a 132-player field.

For more information, visit shrinerschildrensopen.com.

