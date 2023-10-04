Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly choked and tortured puppies outside of a northeast valley fast-food restaurant.

According to a police report, the suspect, who refused to provide his name, was taken into custody by Las Vegas police at approximately 3:55 p.m. on October 1 after an officer received an animal complaint on the 1600 block of N. Lamb Blvd. Police said that multiple witnesses reported seeing an Asian male adult choking puppies on the sidewalk.

Police arrived on the scene and contacted the suspect, who was holding a pair of puppies in his arms. He was taken into custody and the dogs were confiscated. Officers called Animal Control to the scene.

The suspect reportedly provided police with two false names that turned up nothing matching the names during records checks. The suspect told officers that he had a warrant and the police report said that he “continued to ramble off topic” before saying that he wanted a lawyer to be called.

A witness told police that she had video showing the suspect grabbing the animals by the paws and scraping them on the ground. She also said it appeared that he tried to juggle the puppies. She provided the video to investigators.

Another witness told officers that he saw the suspect grab the puppies by their necks and strangle them until they began to cry. That witness confronted the suspect and waited for police to arrive.

Upon arrival at the scene, Animal Control took custody of the puppies and reported that they were clearly in shock.

The suspect was arrested as a John Doe and faces one charge for torturing the animals and another for providing false information to a public officer.

