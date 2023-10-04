Surprise Squad
Las Vegas casino hosting Golden Knights bingo session on Saturday(Anthony Mair | Arizona Charlie's Decatur)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas casino announced on Wednesday that it will host the “official” Golden Knights bingo session this weekend.

According to a news release from Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, this Saturday’s event will feature special appearances from the Golden Knights’ Gila monster mascot, Chance, and the Vegas Vivas dancers.

As part of the event, fans will have a chance to win prizes along with the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Chance and the Vivas.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur says the Golden Knights bingo session will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

