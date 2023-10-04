Las Vegas casino hosting Golden Knights bingo session on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas casino announced on Wednesday that it will host the “official” Golden Knights bingo session this weekend.

According to a news release from Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, this Saturday’s event will feature special appearances from the Golden Knights’ Gila monster mascot, Chance, and the Vegas Vivas dancers.

As part of the event, fans will have a chance to win prizes along with the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Chance and the Vivas.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur says the Golden Knights bingo session will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.